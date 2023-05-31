Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.