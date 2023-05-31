Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Intuit stock opened at $406.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.42 and a 200-day moving average of $413.04. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

