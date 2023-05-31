Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 3,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Intuit Price Performance
Intuit stock opened at $406.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.42 and a 200-day moving average of $413.04. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Intuit
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.35.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
