Korea Investment CORP Sells 63,500 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $24,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.554 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.78.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.