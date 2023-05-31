Korea Investment CORP Has $25.08 Million Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Equifax worth $25,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,334,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,286,015,000 after purchasing an additional 138,965 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $306,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167,740 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,261,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equifax by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,184,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,851,000 after purchasing an additional 180,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,559,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE:EFX opened at $210.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average is $203.70. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $234.14.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,007,130 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

