Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $25,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ferguson by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $159.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,258.80.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

