Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 117,480 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.11% of Ameren worth $25,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ameren by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,284,000 after buying an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after buying an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,521,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Activity

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,107. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

