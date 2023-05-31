Korea Investment CORP Has $25.99 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 311,724 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $25,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 54,814 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.1 %

F stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on F. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

