Korea Investment CORP Has $26.17 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,353 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $26,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 52.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 743,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,633,000 after purchasing an additional 254,738 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after purchasing an additional 74,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 331,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 102,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Argus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.97.

MNST opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

