Korea Investment CORP Acquires 145,315 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,315 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in APA were worth $26,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of APA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in APA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in APA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

