Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,691 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 151,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.