Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $26,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after buying an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after buying an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $471.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.63 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

