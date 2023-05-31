Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $27,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Stock Up 0.2 %

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Shares of MCO opened at $313.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

