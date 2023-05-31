Korea Investment CORP Grows Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $27,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 89,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,380 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 383.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $103.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.