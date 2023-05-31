Korea Investment CORP Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of General Mills worth $26,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

