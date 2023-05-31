Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,077,781 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.09% of Marvell Technology worth $28,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.40 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

