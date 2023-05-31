Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 529,751 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 98,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,173,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 704,152 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.