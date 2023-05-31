Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the period. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 296,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $420.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

