Korea Investment CORP Sells 743 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,986,825 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.