Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,556 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.01 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

