Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 245,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165,870 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $12,221,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day moving average of $120.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

