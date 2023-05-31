Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.06. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Where Food Comes From Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.72.
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
