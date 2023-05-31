Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.54

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.54 and traded as high as $14.06. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Where Food Comes From from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

Featured Stories

