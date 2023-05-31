Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.20

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and traded as high as $18.20. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 800 shares.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

