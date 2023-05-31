Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.06

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.19. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 133,200 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.