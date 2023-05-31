Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.06

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and traded as high as $46.20. Onex shares last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 8,600 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONEXF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Onex from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Onex from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Onex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 32.70, a quick ratio of 32.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Onex Cuts Dividend

About Onex

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0738 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.48%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

