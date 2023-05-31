Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.40

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and traded as high as $16.00. Brunswick Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

Brunswick Bancorp Stock Up 21.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $45.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp Company Profile

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

