Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.73. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 8,100 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.36%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
