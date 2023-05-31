Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.13. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 420,400 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
