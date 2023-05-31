Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.81

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPSGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.13. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 420,400 shares traded.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $660,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

