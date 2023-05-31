Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.50. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 24,100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVPAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.