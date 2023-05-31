Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.62

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.62 and traded as low as $7.50. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 24,100 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IVPAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Down 0.9 %
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
