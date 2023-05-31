NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.49

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.49 and traded as low as C$8.96. NFI Group shares last traded at C$9.08, with a volume of 43,253 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares raised NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

NFI Group Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$674.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

