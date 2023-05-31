VP (LON:VP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $679.06

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 679.06 ($8.39) and traded as low as GBX 641.24 ($7.92). VP shares last traded at GBX 650 ($8.03), with a volume of 16,972 shares.

VP Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 652.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.92. The stock has a market cap of £252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Rentals, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms use for construction and housebuilding sites.

