Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.42

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $20.64. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 8,700 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

