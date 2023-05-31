HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7,636.74

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,636.74 ($94.37) and traded as low as GBX 7,560 ($93.43). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 7,634.50 ($94.35), with a volume of 2,513 shares trading hands.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,702.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,638.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.