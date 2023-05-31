Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE:DCI opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

