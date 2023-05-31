Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.56

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as high as C$8.08. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$7.89, with a volume of 23,617,779 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.53.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of C$620.75 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.