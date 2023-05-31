Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares.

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market cap of C$50.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.46.

About Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V)

(Get Rating)

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.