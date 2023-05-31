Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.99

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.99 and traded as high as C$40.49. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 6,724,328 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Stories

