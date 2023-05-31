Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 660,000 shares trading hands.

Potash America Price Performance

Potash America Company Profile

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

