Potash America (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Potash America shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 660,000 shares trading hands.
Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
