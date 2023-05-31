Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.68

Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $3.68. Neptune Orient Lines shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 900 shares traded.
Neptune Orient Lines Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68.
About Neptune Orient Lines
Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.
