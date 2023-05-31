Totally (LON:TLY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.02

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.02 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.25). Totally shares last traded at GBX 19.75 ($0.24), with a volume of 498,852 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of Totally in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Totally Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £37.30 million, a PE ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.64.

Insider Activity

Totally Company Profile

In other news, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,124.72). In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Holt purchased 100,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £16,030.40 ($19,810.18). Also, insider Wendy Jayne Lawrence purchased 27,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.12 ($6,124.72). Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Planned Care, and Insourcing segments. The company offers a range of treatment and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; fitness, and occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate and private clients.

See Also

