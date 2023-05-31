iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $85.11

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and traded as high as $90.15. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $90.11, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.39.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.35% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

