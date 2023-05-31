Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as low as $7.51. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 156,000 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- Can These Two Crypto Stocks Stage a Comeback?
- Don’t Discount The AI Potential Of Ambarella; Buy On The Dip
- Can Earnings Narrow The Value Gap In Hewlett Packard?
- Cadence Design Gains 12% As AI Excitement Boosts Chip Stocks
- Alibaba Unveils Its Spin-Off Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.