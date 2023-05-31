Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.08 and traded as low as $7.51. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 156,000 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,252,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 58,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 851,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 173,891 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

