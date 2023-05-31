Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.70

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.60. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,013,900 shares traded.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter. Northwest Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 4,697.69%.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

