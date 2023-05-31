STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $264.74

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 264.74 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 246 ($3.04). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.04), with a volume of 27,447 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
STV Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 250.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.67. The stock has a market cap of £115.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.50 and a beta of -0.02.
STV Group Increases Dividend
STV Group Company Profile
STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.
