Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $99.93

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $99.93 and traded as low as $97.78. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $98.34, with a volume of 10,790,500 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,376.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

