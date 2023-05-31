Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.62 and traded as low as C$13.72. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$13.88, with a volume of 87,636 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.54.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.61.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Stories

