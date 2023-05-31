Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Athena Gold shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 29,400 shares trading hands.

Athena Gold Trading Down 9.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

