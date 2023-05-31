Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 690,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $154,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,934,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,666,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at $168,039,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35,179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 640,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,415,000 after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 12,359.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 508,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

ROG stock opened at $158.49 on Wednesday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $271.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $223.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.40 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

