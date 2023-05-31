Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Grows By 17.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Pyxis Tankers Price Performance
NASDAQ PXSAW opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40.
