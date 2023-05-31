NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 30th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,615.50 on Wednesday. NVR has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,687.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,188.23. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $116.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVR will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,877.00, for a total value of $11,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,016,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

