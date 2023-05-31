XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 45,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays downgraded XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of XPEV opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. XPeng has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.65.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,901,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,792,000 after acquiring an additional 292,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

